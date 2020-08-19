Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,865 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ProSight Global worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ProSight Global by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other ProSight Global news, insider Frank Papalia bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,539.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22.

ProSight Global Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.