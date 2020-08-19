Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.44% of MAG Silver worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.