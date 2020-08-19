Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Lincoln National stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

