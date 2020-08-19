Jennison Associates LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $51,007,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Corporation has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86.

LEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

