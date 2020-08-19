Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Mayville Engineering worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEC. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE MEC opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.