Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.