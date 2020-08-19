Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $9,371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

