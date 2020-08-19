Jennison Associates LLC Sells 19,514 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

BP opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

