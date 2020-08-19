Jennison Associates LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 284,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In other news, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,700. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

