Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerrick Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Jerrick Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Jerrick Media stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 1,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247. Jerrick Media has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

About Jerrick Media

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

