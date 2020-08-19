Jewel Hits Market Capitalization of $15.21 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Jewel has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $284.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00139468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.71 or 0.01771127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00191046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

JWL is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.