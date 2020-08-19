JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

