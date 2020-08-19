JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.75

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and traded as high as $118.00. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income shares last traded at $117.25, with a volume of 275,958 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Company Profile (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

