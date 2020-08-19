Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $954.02

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $954.02 and traded as high as $1,010.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $1,010.00, with a volume of 3,420 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 954.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 920.52. The company has a market cap of $128.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

In related news, insider Tina Soderlund-Boley bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.73) per share, with a total value of £9,847.14 ($12,873.76).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

