JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network.

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.