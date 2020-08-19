JUST Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $136.55 million and approximately $279.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01762118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00137672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

