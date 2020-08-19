K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 181,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 100,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and a PE ratio of -18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

About K2 Gold (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

