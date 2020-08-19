KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.38

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $15.91. KDDI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 119,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KDDI CORP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

