KekCoin (KEK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $140,881.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006650 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.01508088 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

