Kevin C. Burns Sells 3,312 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $120,490.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 2,629,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,804. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after buying an additional 4,687,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,073,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,575,000 after buying an additional 562,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after buying an additional 1,965,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

