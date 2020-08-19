KeyCorp Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$72.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$36.48 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$74.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.05.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.