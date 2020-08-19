Keyera Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.06.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total value of C$442,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 749,400 shares in the company, valued at C$16,561,740. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,585.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,976,048.09. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,268 shares of company stock worth $66,129 and sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

