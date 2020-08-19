Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

