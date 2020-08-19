KickCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.50 or 0.05524782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045777 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.