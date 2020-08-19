KickToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $424,963.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $424,963.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.69 or 0.05520302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045694 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,036,824,902 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Coinsbit, CoinBene, TOKOK, ABCC, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, Livecoin, BitMart, Dcoin, COSS, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bilaxy, P2PB2B, Mercatox, KuCoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

