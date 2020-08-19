Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Trading Down 33.3%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s share price traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 153,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 369,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

