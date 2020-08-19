Kin (KIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $192,988.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Kin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $192,988.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Stellarport, DDEX and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.01768768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00190971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, CoinFalcon and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.