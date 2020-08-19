King DAG Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.79 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One King DAG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $4.79 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.