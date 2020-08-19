Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the July 30th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KNBWY opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.41. Kirin has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Kirin had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.47%.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

