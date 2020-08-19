Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Up to $54.06

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.06, but opened at $55.01. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 26,978 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 687,213 shares during the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

