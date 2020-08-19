Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,783 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 838 call options.

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 103,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,767. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 46,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 532,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,268.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,426.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,808 shares of company stock valued at $268,415. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.