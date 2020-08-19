KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 71.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 22.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

