Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Achieves $89.15 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $89.15 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002222 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,299,095 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

