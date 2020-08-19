KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. KONE OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $42.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

