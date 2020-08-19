Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.85% of Kornit Digital worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $62.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

