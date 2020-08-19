Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5,220.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

