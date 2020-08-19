Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.52. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 188,416 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

In other news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,194,583 shares in the company, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

