KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $67.78. 58,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

