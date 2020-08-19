KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Down 0.4%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28, 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 128.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 38.51% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

