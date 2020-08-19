Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 7,774,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,337,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $255,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $27,664,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.