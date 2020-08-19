Kryll 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,619.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $14,619.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039196 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.05486025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045943 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

