Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $115.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRYS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.20 and a current ratio of 51.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

