Kuende Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Kuende has a total market cap of $140,339.16 and $62.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. During the last week, Kuende has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende's official message board is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Kuende's official website is kuende.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

