Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.18.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,362 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $44,922,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 63.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 166,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.