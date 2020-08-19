Lannebo Fonder AB Buys 10,820 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 1,426,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,923. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.17. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other New Relic news, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,970.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,385 shares of company stock worth $8,491,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

