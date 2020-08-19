Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 4.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 91.0% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,154,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $216,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in salesforce.com by 62.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 327.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,676. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $209.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.72. The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,031 shares of company stock valued at $142,556,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.