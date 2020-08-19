Lannebo Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.9% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.19 and its 200-day moving average is $291.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

