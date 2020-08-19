Lannebo Fonder AB Purchases 6,800 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 395,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.87. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

