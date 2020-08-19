Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.88 ($64.56).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €48.22 ($56.73) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.