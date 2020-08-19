Lanxess (FRA:LXS) Shares Up 0.1%

Lanxess AG (FRA:LXS)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €48.83 ($57.45) and last traded at €48.22 ($56.73), 236,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €48.19 ($56.69).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.08.

Lanxess Company Profile (FRA:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

